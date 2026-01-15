KTM's Parent Company Renamed To Bajaj Auto AG -Details

KTM is stepping into a new chapter as its parent company, Pierer Mobility AG, has officially been renamed Bajaj Mobility AG. The announcement, made on January 13, 2026, marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey and reflects Bajaj Auto's complete takeover of KTM.

The renaming had been anticipated for months, especially after Bajaj Auto confirmed in November 2025 that it had acquired full control of KTM. The move was finalised through Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV (BAIH BV), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Auto. On November 18, 2025, BAIH BV purchased all 50,100 shares of Pierer Bajaj AG (PBAG) from Pierer Industrie AG, effectively ending the Pierer Group's involvement in PBAG and cementing Bajaj's majority ownership.

Alongside the new name, Bajaj Mobility AG has also introduced a fresh logo, signalling its new identity. Despite the change, the company's headquarters will remain in Mattighofen, Austria. Bajaj Mobility AG now serves as the holding company for KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas, all of which continue to operate under the KTM Group umbrella.

This transition also coincides with KTM's ongoing restructuring efforts. The brand has faced financial turbulence since late 2024, when bankruptcy loomed large. In response, KTM initiated a restructuring programme that has already led to a workforce reduction of around 500 employees. As of December 31, 2025, KTM AG reported a headcount of 3,794.

Explaining the rationale behind these changes, KTM AG stated, "reducing fixed costs, streamlining structures, focusing the product and project portfolio, and optimising our international site and leadership network" were key measures driving the layoffs. Bajaj Mobility AG echoed this sentiment in a filing shared by Bajaj Auto on the BSE, noting, "Following the successful completion of the restructuring process in 2025, KTM AG is initiating a global rightsizing programme. The aim is to strengthen competitiveness in the long term by reducing fixed costs, streamlining structures, focusing the product and project portfolio, and optimising our international location and management network."

The filing further clarified that the reduction of approximately 500 employees, primarily in white-collar roles and middle management, was unavoidable as part of this realignment.

Bajaj Auto's journey to majority ownership of KTM began in May 2025, when it announced plans to acquire a controlling stake through BAIH BV. This marked a strategic shift from being a passive minority investor to taking an active role in shaping KTM's global future.

With Bajaj Mobility AG now firmly in place, KTM and its sister brands are poised to navigate a new era under Bajaj's leadership, balancing restructuring challenges with ambitions for long-term competitiveness and growth.