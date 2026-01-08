Advertisement

KTM RC 160 Launched In India At Rs 1.85 Lakh; Rivals Yamaha R15

KTM RC 160 comes with a 164 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine and rivals Yamaha R15 in the Indian market.

KTM India has launched the RC 160 in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is the entry-gate into the supersport family of motorcycles being the most affordable member of the lineup placed right below the RC 200 sold in the country. It replaces the RC 125 which was discontinued by the brand earlier along with the 125 Duke, which has been replaced by the 160 Duke.

