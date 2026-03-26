KTM 690 Rally Spied Testing In Europe; Looks Production Ready

KTM appears to be in the final stages of developing a new hardcore adventure motorcycle, likely to be called the 690 Rally. The upcoming model has been spotted undergoing tests in Austria, and the near-production-ready appearance of the test mule suggests that an official global debut could take place before the end of 2026.

The motorcycle is expected to expand KTM's adventure portfolio, sitting as a more focused, lightweight option compared to its larger ADV offerings.

From the spy shots, the 690 Rally clearly draws heavy inspiration from KTM's Dakar Rally machines. It features a tall rally-style windscreen, slim body panels, and a purposeful stance designed for serious off-road use.

Unlike conventional adventure tourers that prioritise comfort, this model seems to lean towards performance-oriented riding. The presence of knobby tyres and long-travel suspension further reinforces its off-road intent, making it more suitable for rugged terrains than highway cruising.

KTM 690 Rally

Photo Credit: Motorrad Magazine

Suspension duties are handled by fully adjustable WP components, including a 48mm front fork, while braking is managed by single disc setups at both ends-keeping weight in check while maintaining adequate stopping power.

One of the key differences from the Enduro R is the larger fuel tank. The test bike appears to feature an upgraded capacity, likely in the range of 16 to 18 litres, compared to the standard 13-litre unit. This change should significantly improve its touring range, especially for long-distance off-road adventures.

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Additionally, features like a TFT display, split fuel filler setup, and a two-piece seat with pillion footrests indicate that KTM is aiming to strike a balance between rally performance and everyday usability.

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Under the bodywork, the bike is based on the KTM 690 Enduro R and is expected to retain its mechanical setup. It uses KTM's well-known 693cc LC4 single-cylinder engine, which produces around 79 bhp and 73 Nm of torque in the Enduro R.

This engine is regarded as one of the most powerful single-cylinder units in production today, and similar performance figures are likely for the 690 Rally. The motorcycle also shares its lightweight chassis, ensuring agility and strong off-road capability.

While the 690 Rally looks promising, its chances of launching in India remain uncertain. KTM's strategy in the country currently focuses on smaller displacement motorcycles and twin-cylinder models like the 390 Adventure.