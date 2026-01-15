JSW Motors Set To Launch Jetour T2-Based Hybrid SUV In India

JSW Motors Limited, the passenger mobility arm of the JSW Group, is gearing up to debut its first automobile in India this year. According to Autocar India, the maiden product will be the Jetour T2 SUV, though it will arrive carrying JSW's own badge and model name rather than Jetour branding.

The launch marks JSW's ambition to establish itself as a standalone carmaker, separate from its joint venture with MG-JSW MG Motor India. The T2 SUV will be assembled at the company's upcoming greenfield manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, with market entry expected by the third quarter of 2026.

While the Jetour T2 is available globally with pure ICE powertrains, JSW Motors has chosen a different path for India. Staying true to its vision of sustainable mobility, the company will introduce the Jetour T2 i-DM, equipped with a 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid system. The PHEV is offered internationally in both AWD and FWD configurations, though it remains unclear which variant will make its way to Indian showrooms.



Jetour, a premium brand under Chery Automobile, was launched in 2018 and has built its reputation around SUVs and crossovers. The T2, in particular, is a spacious SUV that borrows design inspiration from the iconic Land Rover Defender, giving it a rugged yet premium appeal. While petrol versions of the T2 continue to be sold overseas, the plug-in hybrid i-DM variant represents the brand's modern, eco-friendly direction.

The Jetour T2 i-DM stands out with its imposing dimensions - 4,785 mm in length, 2,006 mm in width, and 1,875 mm in height, supported by a generous 2,800 mm wheelbase. Designed with a practical five-seat layout, the SUV ensures ample space and comfort for all occupants.

Built on a sturdy monocoque frame, the T2 i-DM carries a bold, boxy silhouette that enhances its rugged appeal while maintaining premium character. Under the hood, it features a 1.5‑litre plug‑in hybrid powertrain capable of producing 156 PS and 220 Nm of torque, blending efficiency with performance.