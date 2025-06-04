Hyundai Verna SX+ Variant Launched At Rs 13.79 Lakh

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has now launched the SX+ variant for the Verna at a price tag of Rs 13,79,300. It is available in both manual and the iVT transmission option. The brand claims that the Verna SX+ is set to offer customers a more versatile and feature-rich driving experience.

In addition to expanding the VERNA range, HMIL also introduced the new Wired to Wireless Adapter engineered to provide seamless wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto access across seven of its models - Grand i10 NIOS, Exter, Verna, Aura, Venue, Venue N Line, and Alcazar. This innovation further strengthens HMIL's commitment to enhancing digital and connected car experiences for its customers.

Commenting on the introduction of new Verna SX+ trim & Wired to Wireless Adapter, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, " At HMIL, we are consistently driven by our vision of 'Progress for Humanity' and customer-centric innovation. The introduction of the new Verna SX+ variant aligns with our goal to democratize premium features and elevate ownership experience for our customers. Additionally, the Wired to Wireless Adapter reaffirms our commitment to offering accessible and advanced connectivity solutions across our product range. We are confident that these interventions will be appreciated by our customers."

Hyundai Verna has redefined the segment with futuristic styling, advanced technologies, spacious interiors, and thrilling performance. With a Global NCAP 5-star safety rating, it further establishes itself as a leader in safety.

The newly introduced Verna SX+ variant is equipped with a host of premium features that include a Bose premium sound 8 speaker system, leather seat upholstery, front ventilated and heated seats, front parking sensors, LED headlamps & many more.

Also, Hyundai diversified the lineup of Alcazar with the introduction of new variants. Specifically, the brand has introduced a new Corporate variant for the diesel powertrain, along with features like a voice-enabled smart sunroof. As per an announcement, the Alcazar's variants will have a diesel engine with six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options.