Hyundai Palisade SUV Sales Halted After Fatal Accident Kills Child

Hyundai Motor Company has issued a stop-sale order for some new Palisade SUVs in the United States and Canada. The South Korean brand will also recall the SUVs to address an issue with the power seats. The move follows an incident which claimed the life of a two-year-old girl in Ohio on March 7.

The South Korean manufacturer said that the sales of the 2026 Hyundai Palisade Limited and Calligraphy trims were halted because the power seats in the second and third row may not detect contact with the occupant as intended. The automaker refrained from revealing any details of the incident involving the child, reported Reuters.

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Based on Reuters' report, Hyundai said that it "does not yet have the full details and the incident is still under investigation." Talking of the incident, the manufacturer expressed its deepest sympathies to the family of the child who passed away in the incident.

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The recall by the brand is meant to fix the issue with the seats. The owners of the vehicles in the US and Canada will get a rental vehicle as an alternative transportation option until the issue is resolved.

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Hyundai emphasized the importance of being cautious when using the power seat functions in the second and third rows and advised individuals to check that no person or object, including children, is present in the seat or seat-folding area before activating the power seat.

The recall will affect around 68,500 vehicles of the 2026 Hyundai Palisade in either the Limited or Calligraphy trims, consisting of approximately 60,500 units in the U.S. and about 8,000 in Canada.

As Hyundai develops a solution for the recall, the automaker is also working on a temporary over-the-air software update, anticipated to be released by the end of March, which will improve the system's response to contact with people or objects, implement extra operating safeguards, and enhance the overall safety of the system.