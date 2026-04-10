Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Vibe Edition Launched At Rs 7.04 Lakh: What's Updated

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has launched the Grand i10 NIOS Vibed edition in the Indian market. The special edition version of the hatchback comes at a starting price of Rs 7.09 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom). This comes following the launch of a special edition version of the Hyundai Creta, called the Summer Edition.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Vibe Edition: Update

A new matte paint option called Titan Grey has been launched for the Grand i10 NIOS, which HMIL claims is the only matte color available in its category. The Vibe edition can be differentiated by its black interior accentuated with red details, black-painted 15-inch alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, projector headlights, automatic air conditioning complete with rear vents, cruise control, and an 8-inch touchscreen that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. All models are equipped with six airbags and a highline tyre pressure monitoring system.

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The standout feature is the dashcam, which HMIL claims is a first in the hatchback segment, defined as petrol hatchbacks. The dashcam offers modes for driving, emergency, event, and vacation recording, as well as photo capture and the ability to download videos to a mobile device through a dedicated app. The dashcam has also been integrated into the existing Asta variant.

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Standard Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS

The standard version of the hatchback comes at a starting price of Rs 5.55 lakh (ex-showroom) and extends up to Rs 7.91 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, producing 83 hp of power and 113 Nm of torque, available with a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. It also gets an option of a CNG powertrain, which reduces the power output to 68 hp. It competes against models like Maruti Suzuki Swift, Tata Tiago, and others in the Indian market.