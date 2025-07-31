Honda To Unveil New Electric Performance Motorcycle On Sept 2: Details

Honda is gearing up to introduce a new electric vehicle for the global market. The exciting twist this time is that the Japanese automaker will launch an electric motorcycle instead of a scooter. Honda recently teased the upcoming bike through a social media post featuring a camouflaged image, hinting at its testing phase and imminent arrival. However, the brand has not yet stated its plans for India and is likely to take more time, as the brand is currently focusing on the e-scooters in the national market.

Honda electric motorcycle teased

While the brand has not yet confirmed any details about the motorcycle, the model seen in the teaser resembles the EV fun concept. Honda introduced the EV fun concept in October last year at the EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show. Previously, the brand even stated that the EV Fun concept will pack a powertrain quite close to the middle spec combustion engine. Hence, the upcoming electric motorcycle by the brand would likely generate up to 50 hp of power.

While much of the design detail is under cover, the Honda electric motorcycle teaser suggests that it will get a single-sided swingarm, an upright position, bar-end mirrors on a clip-on handlebar, a large TFT screen, along with a wide DRL. Also, it will get a CCS2 charging feature, which enables the vehicle for fast charging.

Honda's soon-to-be-launched electric bike

However, this is not the first time that the brand has brought an electric motorcycle. Honda also unveiled the Honda E-VO, the brand's first electric bike. The Honda E-VO has a 4.1 kWh lithium-ion dual-battery set-up or a 6.2 kWh lithium-ion triple-battery set-up, available as options. The smaller battery pack of the E-VO has a claimed WMTC range of 120 km with the dual battery set-up and 170 km with the bigger triple battery pack.