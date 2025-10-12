Honda CB1000F Neo-Retro Breaks Cover; Here's What It Gets

After unveiling it as a concept form earlier this year, Honda has now taken the wraps off the production spec CB1000F Neo-Retro motorcycle. The new Honda CB1000F shares its platform with the Honda CB1000 Hornet. However, it carries a neo-retro silhouette, giving it a classic design. Also, the mechanical components have been revised to suit the neo-retro character. While the Honda CB1000F is currently on sale in Japan and select European countries, the brand plans to expand availability to other markets soon.

In terms of the design, the Honda CB1000F carries the neo-retro look with rounded headlights, a single-piece step-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a sculpted fuel tank. Also, the new sub-frame design offers a different rider triangle to the Honda CB1000F, when compared to the Honda CB1000 Hornet.

Honda CB1000F features

Talking about the hardware, the Honda CB1000F gets a 41mm Showa SFF-BP inverted front fork and an adjustable Showa rear monoshock, and the braking duty is undertaken by Nissin four-piston radial callipers with 310mm floating discs and a 240mm disc with a single-piston caliper on the rear.

While the overall design language of the Honda CB1000F gives it a retro charm, it has not compromised on the modern tech & features and is equipped with a 5-inch colour TFT display, enabled with smartphone connectivity via Honda RoadSync, all-LED lights, keyless ignition, and more. It also gets a six-axis IMU that enables the Honda CB1000F with features like cornering ABS, Honda Selectable Torque Control, multiple riding modes, and more.

The Honda CB1000F is powered by a 1,000cc inline four-cylinder engine, borrowed from the 2017-2019 CBR1000RR Fireblade. However, several mechanical components have been tweaked that make it capable of delivering a peak power and torque output of 123 hp and 103 Nm, respectively.