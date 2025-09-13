Honda Africa Twin Recalled Over Wiring Issue- Check Details

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has issued a voluntary recall for the Africa Twin motorcycle. The announcement covers all the units of the adventure bike manufactured between 2019 and 2025. However, the exact number of the affected units has not been revealed. This comes as part of a global recall by the Japanese manufacturer to address an issue with the wiring in the left handlebar switch.

The problem is rooted in the harness wire within the handlebars, which can bend frequently due to regular steering movements. Over time, this bending may cause oxidation at the wire connections, potentially resulting in electrical issues. As a result, owners may experience a non-functional horn or difficulties when switching the headlight from low beam to high beam.

Beginning in the last week of January 2026, Honda's BigWing dealerships throughout India will replace the defective parts at no cost, regardless of whether the bike is still under warranty. Honda will also proactively contact affected owners through phone calls, emails, or messages to arrange for their bikes to be inspected.

This is not the first recall for the Africa Twin model in India. Previously, in November 2024, certain units were recalled, which included bikes manufactured between February and October 2022, addressing concerns related to the ECU as part of a global initiative.

It is to be noted that the Africa Twin is among the most popular adventure motorcycles across the globe. It comes packed with a 1,048 cc parallel-twin engine, which kicks out 100 hp of power and 112 of torque at the peak of its performance. The unit is paired with a six-speed manual. The bike also offers the option of the brand's DCT automatic gearbox.