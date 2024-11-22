Honda Africa Twin Recalled In India Over Throttle Operation Issue

Honda Africa Twin gets a parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has issued a voluntary recall for the Africa Twin (CRF 1100) adventure tourer motorcycle in India. Based on the brand's announcement, the recall addresses concerns surrounding the motorcycle's throttle operation. It is to be noted that the recall is aligned with the brand's action in the global market. It covers the units of motorcycles manufactured between February 2022 and October 2022. The brand has refrained from releasing the exact number of motorcycles covered under this recall.

The issue with the throttle operation is rooted in a probable programming glitch in the ECU of the affected motorcycles. If not resolved, the wheelie control of the motorcycle may be abruptly activated during acceleration. In some cases, this might lead to loss of balance. To resolve the problem, the Japanese automaker will update the ECU as a corrective measure. The process will be executed by BigWing dealerships in the country without any charges.

The Honda Africa Twin owners can check the eligibility of their motorcycle for the recall campaign by entering the unique vehicle identification number (VIN) on the official BigWing website of the brand.

The Honda Africa Twin is one of the premium models of the brand competing for the consumers' attention in the adventure tourer segment. In the international market, it holds its ground against models like the Suzuki V-Strom 1050 DE and the Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro. To help its case, the bike uses a parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine which gets the option of a 6-speed DCT that offers manual or automatic modes.

Before this, HMSI had issued a recall for the GL1800 Gold Wing motorcycle. It covered the units of the bike manufactured between March 2018 and May 2021. It addressed a possible defect in the primary drive gear fastening bolt within certain engines. To resolve the issue, the brand announced the replacement of the affected part.