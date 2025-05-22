HMSI To Invest Rs 920 Crore In Vithalapur Plant; Crosses 50-Crore Production Landmark

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) announced on Thursday the expansion of the production line at its Vithalapur plant in Gujarat, committing Rs 920 crore. Planned to begin operation in 2027, the new line will have an annual production capacity of 6.5 lakh units, bringing the total capacity of the fourth plant to 26.1 lakh units. This facility will become Honda's largest assembly plant in the world.

The company achieved a 50 crore cumulative global production of engine/motor-powered motorcycles. Globally, Honda started operations 76 years ago with the production of the Dream D-Type in 1949. Celebrating the milestone, Honda's top global official and Gujarat chief minister Bhupendrabhai Patel unveiled a special ‘500 million' logo. The celebratory logo was used on a Honda Activa unit, which was the 50-crore unit rolled out.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India currently has four production plants in Manesar, Tapukara, Narsapura, and Vithalapur, with a total annual production capacity of 61.4 lakh units. The fourth line at the Vithalapur plant will expand the cumulative production volume to 70 lakh units. This Honda plant in Gujarat is dedicated to scooters, and the company claims 7,700 units are manufactured in a day. The company exports two-wheelers to 23 countries from the Vithalapur facility.

Tsutsumu Otani, President & CEO, of HMSI, said, "Honda has long been investing and expanding its production capacity in India, the world's largest motorcycle market, to bring joy to its customers. 25 years on, with much support, HMSI has reached the milestone of 70 million units of cumulative production. With the additional investment in our fourth plant, Honda will continue to deliver attractive products and services to its customers around the world who have higher expectations and trust in the company, and further solidify its Indian motorcycle business."