Advertisement

Honda X-ADV Launched In India At Rs 11.90 Lakh

Honda has now launched the X-ADV maxi scooter in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 11.90 lakh.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Honda X-ADV Launched In India At Rs 11.90 Lakh
Honda X-ADV Launched In India

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India has now launched the X-ADV maxi scooter in India. The brand claims that the maxi scooter has been designed blending the rugged spirit of an adventure motorcycle with the practicality of a maxi-scooter. Honda has also started taking bookings for the X-ADV maxi scooter at the Honda BigWing Dealerships, and the delivery is planned to commence from June.

Also Read: Ola Roadster X Electric Motorcycle Deliveries To Begin On May 23

Honda X-ADV: Engine And Powertrain

The Honda X-ADV gets a 745cc liquid-cooled SOHC 8-valve parallel-twin engine, and it produces 57 hp of power at 6,750 RPM and 69 Nm of maximum torque at 4,750 RPM.

Honda X-ADV: Design And Hardware

Honda has worked on the overall design of the X-ADV to comply with the "adventure" appeal. It stands on a tubular steel frame, with dual LED headlights and DRL.

Honda X-ADV

Honda X-ADV

The Honda X-ADV gets a 17-inch front and 15-inch spoke wheel at the rear. The suspension duty is taken care by 41mm USD forks at the front and a spring preload adjustable monoshock on the rear. The braking setup includes dual radial mount four-piston calipers with 296mm discs up front and a single-piston caliper with 240mm disc at the rear.

Honda X-ADV: Features

The Honda X-ADV includes features like a USB Type-C charging port, a 5-inch full-colour TFT display. Also, Honda RoadSync app connectivity enables riders to receive calls and SMS alerts, access turn-by-turn navigation, and control music and voice commands. It gets riding features like ride-by-wire technology, four default riding modes - Standard, Sport, Rain, and Gravel. It also gets Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for optimal traction in varying road conditions and a cruise control system.

Honda X-ADV TFT Screen

Honda X-ADV TFT Screen

Honda X-ADV: Price

The Honda X-ADV has been launched in India at Rs 11.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand has also started taking bookings for the maxi-scooter, the delivery of which commences from June 2025.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Honda, Honda Scooter, Honda X-ADV
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com