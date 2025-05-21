Honda X-ADV Launched In India At Rs 11.90 Lakh

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India has now launched the X-ADV maxi scooter in India. The brand claims that the maxi scooter has been designed blending the rugged spirit of an adventure motorcycle with the practicality of a maxi-scooter. Honda has also started taking bookings for the X-ADV maxi scooter at the Honda BigWing Dealerships, and the delivery is planned to commence from June.

Honda X-ADV: Engine And Powertrain

The Honda X-ADV gets a 745cc liquid-cooled SOHC 8-valve parallel-twin engine, and it produces 57 hp of power at 6,750 RPM and 69 Nm of maximum torque at 4,750 RPM.

Honda X-ADV: Design And Hardware

Honda has worked on the overall design of the X-ADV to comply with the "adventure" appeal. It stands on a tubular steel frame, with dual LED headlights and DRL.

Honda X-ADV

The Honda X-ADV gets a 17-inch front and 15-inch spoke wheel at the rear. The suspension duty is taken care by 41mm USD forks at the front and a spring preload adjustable monoshock on the rear. The braking setup includes dual radial mount four-piston calipers with 296mm discs up front and a single-piston caliper with 240mm disc at the rear.

Honda X-ADV: Features

The Honda X-ADV includes features like a USB Type-C charging port, a 5-inch full-colour TFT display. Also, Honda RoadSync app connectivity enables riders to receive calls and SMS alerts, access turn-by-turn navigation, and control music and voice commands. It gets riding features like ride-by-wire technology, four default riding modes - Standard, Sport, Rain, and Gravel. It also gets Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for optimal traction in varying road conditions and a cruise control system.

Honda X-ADV TFT Screen

Honda X-ADV: Price

The Honda X-ADV has been launched in India at Rs 11.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand has also started taking bookings for the maxi-scooter, the delivery of which commences from June 2025.