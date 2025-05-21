Ola Roadster X Electric Motorcycle Deliveries To Begin On May 23

Ola Roadster X was launched in the Indian market in February 2025. At the time, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer announced the initiation of the bookings for the EV with the plans to begin deliveries soon. However, the plans kept on being delayed for unknown reasons. Now, the brand has released a new video on social media platforms announcing that the deliveries for the electric motorcycle will begin on 23 May 2025.



The Ola Roadster X's deliveries will be done in the country in a phased manner, unlike the electric scooter of the brand. In its initial phase, the bike will be available for consumers in Bengaluru, followed by other regions in the country. This gives the manufacturer a chance to sort out the potential issues that might come in the initial batch.

Also Read: Zeno Emara Electric Motorcycle Launched At Rs 64,000; Offers 100-Km Range



The Ola Roadster X is available in two variants, which are the X and X+. The X trim offers three battery pack options: 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh. This trim can reach a maximum speed of 118 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 40 km/h in just 3.1 seconds. Additionally, the largest battery pack option claims to provide a range of 252 km on a single charge.



As for the high-end X+ variant, it offers choices of a 4.5 kWh battery and a 9.1 kWh battery pack. The Ola Roadster X+ achieves a top speed of 125 km/h and can go from 0 to 40 km/h in only 2.7 seconds. The smaller battery option is said to deliver a range of 252 km, while the larger battery option boasts a range of 501 km on a single charge.



With all of the aforementioned details, the Ola Roadster X comes at a starting price of Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Roadster X Plus has a starting price of Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom).