Ola Electric's Sales Plunge 45 Percent In June '25 Amid Roadster X Troubles

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has announced sales data for June 2025. Based on the data revealed for electric two-wheelers, the manufacturer sold 20,190 units in June 2025. This translates to a decline of 45.22 percent compared to the sales of 36,859 units during the same period in the previous year. On the other hand, monthly sales grew by 9.13 per cent for the brand, compared to the dispatch of 18,501 units in May 2025.

Meanwhile, the electric vehicle manufacturer recorded vehicle registrations of 60,000 units in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, as per VAHAN data. It is projected to post quarter-on-quarter revenue growth of nearly 25 per cent, underlining the gains from its recalibrated sustainable growth efforts, as per reports.

In the Indian market, the brand's recently begun deliveries of its first electric motorcycle, the Roadster X, after several delays. However, troubles for the electric motorcycle did not end there. Now, a video is circulating online featuring a customer experiencing problems with their electric two-wheeler.

In the video, the owner of the electric motorcycle expresses concerns about significant charging difficulties with the Ola Roadster X+. He demonstrates that the TFT screen displays "Not Charging" despite being plugged into a power source. He also attempted to contact customer support, but they advised him to go to the nearest Ola service center. Unfortunately, his trip to the service center was unproductive, as the attendant could not solve the problem.

The Ola Roadster X, currently on sale in the country, comes at a starting price of Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Roadster X Plus is the relatively expensive variant of the EV, which comes at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike was launched in the country in February 2025, while the deliveries began in June 2025.