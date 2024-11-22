Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6e Design Sketches Reveal Crisp Details: Pics Inside

Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e will make debut on November 26

Mahindra is gearing up for the debut of its first "born electric" vehicles in the form of the XEV 9e and BE 6e. Before the official event scheduled on November 26, 2024, the brand has been consistently teasing the electric SUVs revealing slight details of the design and features. Adding to the string of revelations, the Indian automaker has released teaser sketches giving a closer look at the exterior as well as the interior design of the e-SUVs.

Mahindra BE 6e's cabin will have a two-screen setup

Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e have been designed following the brand's "Heartcore Design" philosophy. The automaker claims that this approach is more than aesthetics and is about crafting SUVs that develop a deep emotional connection with the owners. The brand says that the exterior of the SUV has been created to captivate dynamic proportions and bold details. Meanwhile, the interior prioritizes technology and premium materials.

Talking about the same, Pratap Bose, Chief Design & Creative Officer - Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "Heartcore Design is about creating an emotional bond with our customers through design. Prepare to fall in love with our Electric Origin SUVs."

Mahindra XEV 9e Teaser Sketch

Diving into the details, the XEV 9e and BE 6e feature a rather aggressive design complemented by sharp lines across the body of the vehicle. These lines play their part in making the vehicles aerodynamic. Additionally, the brand has given the vehicles a unique design for LED DRLs and headlights to give them a sense of uniqueness. The BE 6e stands out even more because of its muscular stance with sharp edges and a hood scoop. To give them a sleek look, the SUVs get flush door handles along with aerodynamic wheels.

The cabins of the XEV 9e and BE 6e seem to be technologically advanced with the presence of a multi-screen setup and a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo. Specifically, the BE 6e gets a two-screen setup while the XEV 9e boasts a three-screen setup. The brand will also offer ambient lighting to further enhance the appeal.