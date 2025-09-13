2026 Ducati Diavel V4 RS Breaks Cover- Specs, Features, And More

Ducati has expanded the line of bikes with the RS badge with the introduction of the new Diavel V4 RS. The bike is not only special because of its RS badge, but also because it is an exciting proposition on paper. To make the deal sweeter, the cruiser is the fastest version of the cruiser to ever roll out of the Bologna factory. Here are all the details of the brand new machine.

Starting with the heart of the machine, the Ducati Diavel V4 RS comes with a 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine. This is the same unit that has been providing riders with a thrilling experience on the Panigale and Streetfighter V4. In the cruiser, the bike kicks out 182 hp at 12,250 rpm and 121 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm. This is more than 168 produced on the standard Diavel V4.

With the specs as mentioned earlier, the Ducati Diavel V4 RS is capable of going from 0-100 kmph in 2.52 seconds. To get this number, the Italian manufacturer gave the motorcycle into the hands of the MotoGP racer Marc Marquez. Result: it is the fastest accelerating production motorcycle made by Ducati. All of it on a street-legal motorcycle.

Ducati paired the engine with a dry clutch and a six-speed gearbox, featuring its bidirectional Ducati Quick Shift 2.0 system. In addition, the Diavel V4 RS includes Bosch Cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, power launch, cruise control, and four riding modes: Sport, Touring, Wet, and, for the first time on a Diavel model, Race mode.

Similar to the standard Diavel V4, the RS variant is constructed on an aluminum monocoque chassis. For the Diavel V4 RS, Ducati replaced the 50 mm Marzocchi fork found in the standard model with a 48 mm Ohlins fork. The rear suspension has also been upgraded with an Ohlins monoshock.

Brembo supplies the braking system, featuring dual radial-mount Stylema monoblock four-piston calipers, radial master cylinder, and 330 mm discs for the front wheel, along with a two-piston caliper and a 265 mm disc for the rear. The forged 17-inch wheels are fitted with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires.

Complementing the prized mechanics of the machine are several carbon fiber components. The lightweight material marks its presence on the front and rear fenders, flyscreen, fuel tank side covers, clutch covers, air intakes, and tail. While being aesthetically appealing, all of this helps in reducing the weight compared to the standard Diavel. To bring it all together, all of this is brought together by a bold "RS" badge on the front end of the motorcycle.