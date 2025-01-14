Honda CBR650R, CB650R Teasers Out, India Launch Soon

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is going to expand its BigWing lineup with the launch of its middle-weight bikes in the Indian market. As confirmed via a teaser, the Japanese automaker will bring its rather popular fully-faired CBR650R to the Indian market along with the CB650R. Furthermore, chances are the brand will showcase both bikes at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 in New Delhi on January 17.

Honda CBR650R: Design

The strategy for relaunching the Honda CB650R in the Indian market makes sense for the brand as it has been a popular model in the Indian market. It brings forth an aggressive design with a twin headlamp setup with sharp graphics. This works well in conjunction with a rider triangle that balances out an aggressive seating position with a comfortable one. Along with this, the bike will also bring an extended list of features.



Honda CB650R: Design

The Honda CB650R got an updated version in 2024 which will be introduced in the Indian market. This bike brings a naked design which is complemented by a round headlamp. It gets a well-sculpted fuel tank to accommodate the rider and a design to give the rider a comfortable ride with slightly raised handlebar.



Honda CBR650R, CB650R: Hardware

Both bikes share their hardware using 41 mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston forks while the rear end gets a 10-step adjustable monoshock. Braking is the responsibility of 310 mm discs at the front end and a 240 mm disc at the rear end. The brakes also get dual-channel ABS with switchable traction control system.

Honda CBR650R, CB650R: Powertrain

Powering the Honda CBR650R and the CB650R is a 649 cc liquid-cooled in-line four-cylinder engine. This unit is tuned to put out 95 bhp of power at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm of peak torque while revving at 9,500 rpm. This unit is paired with a new E-clutch transmission. The brand also offers the option of a 6-speed manual transmission.