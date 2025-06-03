Honda CBR650R, CB650R Now Available Only With E-Clutch In India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launched the CBR650R and the CB650R in the Indian market back in January 2025. This was followed by the launch of the e-clutch variants in May 2025. Now, months after the launch of these bikes, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has discontinued the base model of both motorcycles, leaving the e-clutch version as standard. It is to be noted that these versions of the bike are almost Rs 40,000 more expensive than the version without the automatic shifting technology.



At the time of launch, the Honda CB650R e-clutch had a price tag of Rs 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the fully-faired supersport had a price tag of Rs 10.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Without the tech, the CB650R and the CBR650R were introduced at Rs 9.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The E-Clutch system was unveiled by the Japanese manufacturer in 2023. It is designed to enhance riding comfort by removing the necessity for the clutch lever in the operation of the motorcycle. This system is combined with a 649 cc four-cylinder liquid-cooled petrol engine on both models. The engine is tuned to deliver 95 hp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm of maximum torque at 9,500 rpm. The e-clutch works with a 6-speed transmission to transfer power to the rear wheel.

Both motorcycles are equipped with a 5-inch full-color TFT display that features Bluetooth smartphone connectivity via the Honda RoadSync app, enabling users to access navigation, call notifications, and message alerts. The suspension systems for both bikes utilize Showa's 41mm SFF-BP inverted front forks and a rear mono-shock that has an adjustable preload. Regarding braking, Honda has equipped these motorcycles with twin disc brakes at the front and a single disc at the rear, along with a dual-channel ABS system.