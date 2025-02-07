Honda CBR650R Bookings Commence In India: Check Price, Specs

Honda CBR650R was launched alongside CB650R
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India recently launched its middle-weight sports bike, the CBR650R in the Indian market. The bike was launched along with the naked CB650R at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This marked the return of the sports bike to the Indian market after it was discontinued a few months back. To be retailed through the brand's BigWing outlets, the bookings for the bike have been initiated in the Indian market. Here are all the details of the bike you need to know.
The Honda CBR650R features a bold design highlighted by a twin headlamp arrangement and sharp graphics. These aspects effectively set it apart from earlier models. This design is enhanced by a rider triangle that strikes a balance between a sporty seating position and comfort. It is further accentuated by the Grand Prix Red and Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic color scheme.
In addition to full LED lighting, the 650 cc motorcycle is equipped with a new 5-inch TFT display offering Bluetooth connectivity, compatibility with the Honda RoadSync app, and advanced features like ABS and Honda Selectable Traction Control (HSTC). The bike comes fitted with 41 mm separate function big-piston forks in the front and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. At the front, they feature twin 310 mm discs along with a 240 mm disc at the rear.
The engine powering the Honda CBR650R is a 649 cc in-line four-cylinder unit that produces 93 hp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm while revving at 6,500 rpm. This engine is paired with a 6-speed transmission and a slip-and-assist clutch. All these characteristics position it as a worthy opponent to models like the Triumph Daytona 660 and the Suzuki GSX-8R in the Indian market.
