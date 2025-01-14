Here's What To Expect From Hero MotoCorp At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Hero MotoCorp, India's biggest two-wheeler manufacturer is ready to participate in the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. With apparent plans to expand its line of premium bikes, the brand is expected to use the opportunity to showcase its upcoming lineup at the event. The pavilion of the manufacturer at the event beginning on January 17 is expected to have a bunch of new products that will join the outgoing Mavrick 440, Karizma XMR, and others. Additionally, the brand is likely to introduce new electric two-wheelers which will be placed under the Vida sub-brand.

Hero Xtreme 250R, Karizma XMR 250

Employing Hero MotoCorp's 250 cc engine the Xtreme 250R and the Karizma XMR 250 will soon be launched in the Indian market. Before the official event, the fully-faired sports bike and the streetfighter will likely be showcased at the Expo. Embedded in a body with an aggressive and sporty design, the 250 cc liquid-cooled unit used on this bike will be tuned to produce 19 bhp of power and 25 Nm of peak torque. This unit comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The performance of the engine will be supported by USD forks and an adjustable mono-shock at the rear end. For braking, the bikes will use discs at both ends with ABS.



Hero Xpulse 210

The bigger Xpulse, better known as the Hero Xpulse 210 broke cover at the 2024 EICMA and is likely to be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. This iteration of the bike will come with a bigger frame, a more powerful engine, changes in the design, and an extended feature list. Powering the bike will be a bigger 210 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which is tuned to produce 24.5 bhp of power and 20.4 Nm of peak torque. It will work in conjunction with a 6-speed gearbox with slip-and-assist clutch.

Hero Xoom 160

Hero Xoom 160 made its debut a while back as a premium scooter of the brand. With the body of a maxi-scooter, it will be a versatile machine that features off-road tires. Furthermore, it will occupy a unique space in the Indian market with a 156 cc single-cylinder engine. The power unit will be tuned to produce 14 hp and 13.7 Nm torque at the peak of its performance. All of this will be complemented by a unique ADV style with a sharp beak and twin-headlamp setup.

Hero Vida Z

Hero MotoCorp's sub-brand, Vida will occupy the space in the brand's pavilion with the presence of new Vida Z, an electric scooter. The EV introduced at the 2024 EICMA will come with a minimalist style. It is based on a modular architecture and is capable of operating on batteries of various sizes ranging between 2.2 kWh and 4.4 kWh.