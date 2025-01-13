Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Top Premium Motorcycles To Be Showcased At Auto Show

The 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo will be held in Delhi from 17 to 22 January, 2025 and this time around the annual auto will see quite a few premium two-wheeler showcase and launches. BMW confirmed that it will showcase the R 1300 GS Adventure and the updated S 1000 RR at the expo. Yamaha is likely to showcase the Tenere 700 adventure motorcycle and we expect Suzuki to showcase the GSX-8S as well. Here are our top picks for premium motorcycle showcase at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

Also Read: BMW To Showcase R 1300 GS Adventure & S 1000 RR at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

BMW S 1000 RR

BMW Motorrad will showcase the updated S 1000 RR sportbike at the auto show. The S 1000 RR gets a new front end, with a new cowl and new side panels, which are asymmetric. On the right side are gills while the left side gets an exit vent. The winglets have been redesigned as well along with a new front wheel cover and integrated brake ducts for better brake cooling during track sessions. At 300 kmph, the downforce has been increased from the previous 17.1 kg to now 23.1 kg. The 4-cylinder engine now gets newly designed Titanium valves along with an increased compression ratio and new intake/exhaust ports. The motorcycle's flex frame has also undergone adjustments. The stiffness in the steering head area has been optimised.

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Companies In Action At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

The launch of the R 1300 GSA has been teased by BMW Motorrad India on its social media handles. It gets a bigger Aluminium fuel tank and could be optionally fitted a semi-automatic gearbox (automated shift assistant) too. In typical BMW fashion, a rather long list of features and electronic rider aids. The motorcycle also sees a few changes in design compared to the R 1300 GS. The new R 1300 GS Adventure gets the same 1,300 cc boxer-twin engine that makes 143 bhp at 7,750 rpm and has peak torque output of 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm. For the first time, BMW Motorrad will offer an auto shift assistant (ASA) which is a semi-automatic gearbox as an option on the R 1300 GSA. The prices for the standard R 1300 GS start at Rs. 20.95 lakh, and the R 1250 GSA is priced at Rs. 22.5 lakh so expect the R 1300 GS Adventure to be priced at a premium of Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 4 lakh.

Also Read: Suzuki GSX-8R Review

Suzuki GSX-8S

We expect Suzuki Motorcycle India to showcase the GSX-8S at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Its sibling, the GSX-8R is already on sale in India and the naked sport GSX-8S will feature the same 776 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine as the V-Strom 800 DE and GSX-8R, making 81 hp at 8,500 rpm along with 78 Nm of peak torque at 6,800 rpm. The motor gets a 270-degree crank configuration along with Suzuki's patented cross balancer shaft. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, with a bi-directional quick-shifter. The GSX-8S gets a sharp styling, which reminds you of the Katana.

Also Read: Yamaha Tenere 700 ADV Updated For 2025

Yamaha Tenere 700

Yamaha Motor has updated the Tenere 700 ADV for 2025 and there is a chance of India Yamaha Motor showing it at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Whether the motorcycle is launched or not, is a different question altogether. The motorcycle gets a few updates to the design and suspension and features as well. The Tenere 700 is quite popular abroad and launching it in India will be a pleasant surprise from Yamaha.