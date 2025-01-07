Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Two-Wheeler Companies In Action

The Indian auto industry is all set to gather at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, which will take place at Bharat Mandapam, in Delhi from January 17 to January 22, 2025. Now we at NDTV Auto will bring you exhaustive coverage from the expo but before it begins, here's a look at all the two-wheeler companies in action at the expo. Now, most of the bigwigs will be present, but there are a few notable misses, the biggest of which is Royal Enfield. Other notable misses are Aprilia, Ducati, Kawasaki and some of the new companies like Brixton Motorcycles.

Two-Wheeler OEMS at Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Ather Energy - Expect the company to showcase its current line-up along with a concept model or two, maybe.

Bajaj Auto - The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 will be on display along with its latest models. Expect the company to showcase the KTM 390 Adventure and few new Triumph models as well.

BMW India - BMW Motorrad will likely showcase the R 1300 GS Adventure and the F 450 GS along with the updated sportbike range that includes the S 1000 RR, M 1000 RR and so on. The CE 02 and CE 04 is expected to be on display as well, along with a few upcoming models.

Hero MotoCorp - We expect Hero MotoCorp to showcase the new XPulse 210 along with the Xtreme 250R and the XMR 250. The updated Vida electric scooters will be on display as well. Expect Hero to showcase a concept model of the XPulse 421 and the new motorcycle on the Mavrick 440 platform. With Hero and Harley-Davidson extending their partnership, one can expect few Harley models as well.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India - HMSI will launch the Activa e: and Honda QC 1 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo after showcasing them a couple of months ago. Expect few new and upcoming models as well.

India Yamaha Motor - Yamaha will be there at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo but there is no news on what the Japanese manufacturer will showcase.

Suzuki Motorcycle India - Suzuki showcased the GSX-8R and the V-Strom 800 DE at last year's Bharat Mobility Expo and this year we expect the company to showcase the GSX-8S in India, and possibly launch it as well.

TVS Motor Company - TVS will also be present at this year's Bharat Mobility Global Expo and we expect the company to showcase the new RTX 310 - the ADV at the expo. Expect some news around its newly showcased RTXD-4 engine as well along with some merchandise.

Greaves Cotton - Greaves Cotton, the parent company of Ampere Electric, will likely showcase its upcoming products along with its current line-up that includes the Ampere Nexus electric scooter.

Ola Electric - Ola Electric loves to showcase new and upcoming products and we expect them to reveal new motorcycle concepts.

Revolt Motors - Revolt will participate at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo and we can expect some new models from the company.