Suzuki e-Access First Ride Review; Smooth, Silent And Fun

The Suzuki e-Access is one of the most highly anticipated electric scooter launches in 2025 and we finally had the opportunity to ride it on a fun karting track in Bengaluru. Suzuki is yet to reveal the prices of the e-Access and we understand that the company will announce the prices in the next few days. The e-Access will of course try to utilise the highly successful 'Access' brand name, and look to emulate the success of the Access 125, which is still the highest-selling 125 cc scooter in India.

Suzuki e-Access: Design

Now, the first ever electric scooter from Suzuki carries a simple, clutter-free design and yes, it does look different from the Access 125. The e-Access has a sharper front end, with a sleeker LED headlight and a vertical DRL running down the front apron. The silhouette is different too, with the e-Access having a tighter, more compact proportions. The rear section has a dual-tone colour finish, with the fibroin grey going really well with the pearl jade green. All in all, a no-nonsense design that will appeal to maximum buyers.

Suzuki e-Access: Features & Specifications

The e-Access weighs in at 122 kg, which is relatively light and has a seat height of 765 mm. And the ground clearance is a decent 160 mm. The space under the seat is less than that of its rivals, but is enough to pack in some groceries and a small-sized half-face helmet.

In terms of features, there is a 4.2-inch TFT LCD screen which offers good legibility and you get features like smartphone/app connectivity, three riding modes which are eco, ride mode A and ride mode B where the mode A gets stronger regen. Both modes offer a top speed of 71 kmph, while the top speed in the eco mode is 55 kmph. Then, there's a reverse mode as well but on a scooter this light, it isn't entirely necessary.

Now, the e-Access gets a 3.072 kWh LFP battery, which offers a claimed range of 95 km. Real-world range can be expected to be around 75-80 km, depending on your usage. We were going pretty hard around the track, which meant that the battery levels were dropping quickly. Peak power output is 4.1 kW and the peak torque output is 15 Nm.

Suzuki e-Access: Handling

While riding the e-Access at Meco Kartopia, a fun and technical go-kart track in Bengaluru, the first thing that captured my attention was the agility and the nimbleness that the scooter showcased. It felt quite easy to manoeuvre and there was good grip from the tyres too. The scooter turned in so well that most of us ended up scraping the centre stands and having a nervy moment here and there. Lot of fun was had while negotiating corners on the karting track.

And I have a strong feeling that the same will be replicated when riding the scooter in real world conditions too. Suzuki did put up a few simulated small bumps on the track for us to test the braking and the suspension. The brakes on the e-Access work well with a rather sharp bite that might take you some time to get used too. The suspension seems a little stiff but we will get to know more on that when we get the scooter at our home base and put the scooter through its paces in a real-world review.

Suzuki e-Access: Performance

The one thing that stood out while riding the e-Access was the well-calibrated throttle response. It isn't choppy or immediate like in the case of other electric two-wheelers. The build-up of power is gradual, with no surprises coming your way. It isn't exactly quick in terms of outright acceleration and takes its own time to reach the indicated top speed but I am not complaining. The idea is to make a scooter that is friendly and can be ridden by everyone. The Suzuki e-Access offers exactly that.

Suzuki e-Access: Charging

There are two ways to charge the e-Access. First is through a portable charger, which takes 6 hours and 20 mins to charge from 0 to 100 per cent and 0-80 per cent is done in 4 hours and 30 mins. Should you opt for a DC fast-charger then the 0-100 per cent charge takes 2 hours 12 mins while you can charge up to 80 per cent in just an hour and 12 mins. Plus Suzuki also says that all its dealerships in the cities where the e-Access will be launched, will have a DC fast-charger installed by the end of June 2025.

Suzuki e-Access: Expected Pricing & Rivals

When the e-Access is launched, it will go up against the likes of the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ather Rizta and the Honda Activa e: We expect the scooter to be priced below Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Suzuki e-Access: First Impression

My initial impression of Suzuki e-Access that it is a safe bet! It may not be super exciting to ride but it does well for most parts. We had limited time to spend with the e-Access at Meco Kartopia and the ride was conducted in a controlled environment. Suzuki has promised to give us the scooter for an extended period of time soon and that's when we will evaluate the real-world performance of the e-Access and throw in a comparison with a few of its rivals. Till then, this will have to suffice.

Photography: Rohit Vishwakarma