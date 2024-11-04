2025 Yamaha Tenere Breaks Cover; Gets Design And Engine Updates

We hope India Yamaha Motor gets the Tenere 700 in India

Yamaha Motor has updated the Tenere 700 ADV for 2025. There are three variants on offer - Low, Standard and Rally. The low variant gets a lower seat height at 860 mm (875 mm on the standard) along with reduced suspension travel of 190 mm (210 mm on the standard). The ground clearance too reduces to 225 mm on the low variant (240 mm on the standard). In terms of styling updates, the fuel tank moves forward, reducing the top-heavy feeling on the motorcycle and bettering balance.

The suspension is new too, with the standard model getting 43 mm USD fork and a new forged Aluminium lower clamp and cast Aluminium upper, offering more strength. At the rear is a new monoshock with a linkage that offers a travel of 180 mm (200 mm on the standard). A remote adjuster is on offer too. The ADV now gets a 6.3-inch vertical TFT screen, mobile connectivity and switchable ABS. there is a type C charging port and new switchgear too.

The chassis on the motorcycle stays the same but the motorcycle now gets new luggage mounts and a new exhaust bracket. The footpegs are now 10 mm wider and the side stand switch has been relocated following customer feedback. The parallel-twin motor sees a few updates and now gets ride-by-wire, offering two riding modes - sport and explorer. It makes 73.4 hp at 9,000 rpm along with 68 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally

And in case you want to really go hard-core off-roading, then you can opt for the Tenere 700 Rally. The Rally version gets a nice heritage blue colour scheme and a rather tall 910 mm seat height and, the footpegs are slightly lighter than on the other two models. The Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally gets fully adjustable KYB USD fork up front with 230 mm of travel. The ground clearance also goes up to a massive 255 mm and then the ADV gets a 4 mm of Aluminium sump guard. The engine stays the same.