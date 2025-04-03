Hero MotoCorp Sold Over 59 Lakh Two-wheelers In FY'25: Full Breakdown

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has registered sales of 58,99,187 units (5.9 million) in FY'25 (April 2024 to March 2025). In December 2024, the company achieved the historic milestone of retaining its market leadership for 24 consecutive years. Building on this legacy, the company has extended its leadership momentum into the 25th year. Expanding its position in the electric vehicle (EV) category, the company achieved its highest-ever EV sales, growing around 200% over FY'24. Bolstering its presence in the international markets, the company continued its strong performance in Global Business with over 40% growth over the previous year.

In March 2025, Hero MotoCorp sold 549,604 units of motorcycles and scooters, translating into a 12% growth over the corresponding month of the previous year. It also registered its highest-ever monthly dispatches in global business with 39,518 units, registering a 27% growth over March 2024. VIDA also saw strong momentum, dispatching 7,787 units of its electric scooter - VIDA V2 - reflecting positive market response.

Highlights of FY'25

Domestic Market - Hero MotoCorp sold 56,11,758 units in India, achieving growth over the previous financial year (FY'24).

Global Business - Hero MotoCorp continued its strong momentum in global markets, reaching 2,87,429 units in FY'25 - a robust 43% increase from 2,00,923 units sold in the previous fiscal year.

VIDA, Powered by Hero - VIDA sustained its growth trajectory, with over 58,000 electric scooters dispatched between April 2024 and March 2025, further strengthening the company's position in the EV segment. To enhance customer experience and offer a hassle-free riding experience, the company has established an expansive VIDA fast-charging network with over 3,600 charging points across 250+ cities in India, and it also has an extensive network of over 500 service stations.

Harley-Davidson X440 - The company sold more than 11,000 units of the Harley-Davidson X440 during FY'25, maintaining its position in the premium motorcycle segment.

Premium Customer Experience - To make its premium portfolio more accessible, Hero MotoCorp established over 80 Premia dealerships across the country till date. These state-of-the-art outlets feature dedicated sections for Hero, VIDA, and Harley-Davidson products, offering customers a seamless and premium retail experience. The company expanded its Hero 2.0 network to 930 outlets.

In March 2025, Hero MotoCorp announced it will make a strategic investment in the electric three-wheeler category by acquiring a significant stake in Euler Motors. The Company's Board has approved a strategic investment of up to Rs 525 crores in Euler Motors Private Limited.