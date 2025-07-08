Hardeep Singh Brar Joins BMW Group India As President And CEO

BMW Group India has made changes in its senior management with the appointment of Hardeep Singh Brar as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective from 1 September 2025. Before this role, he was part of Kia India as the Senior Vice President and the National Head of Sales & Marketing. He recently stepped down from the role with his last working day on June 30, in the South Korean brand operating in India. He succeeds Vikram Pawah, who is taking charge as the Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group Australia and New Zealand.

Jean-Philippe Parain, Senior Vice President, Region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, BMW Group said, "India is among the fastest growing markets for BMW Group and an important pillar of our long-term success strategy for the region. Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar holds vast expertise and an intricate understating of Indian automotive industry to lead this dynamic market and strengthen BMW Group's operations here. We would like to thank Mr. Vikram Pawah for his immense contribution towards strategic growth of BMW Group India and playing a decisive role in its recent development."

Hardeep Singh Brar has over thirty years of experience in the Indian automotive industry, having held various senior management positions. Previously, Brar has led key functions in sales, marketing, customer experience, network development, and corporate strategy across multiple brands, including Maruti-Suzuki, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, General Motors, Nissan Motor, and Great Wall Motor Company. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Punjab, and is an alumnus of the Senior Executive Leadership Program at Harvard Business School.

Vikram Pawah has been with the BMW Group since 2017, leading operations in India from 2017 to 2018 and again from 2020 to 2025, as well as in Australia from 2018 to 2020. Under his leadership, BMW Group India focused on expanding market share by exploring new opportunities and target groups.