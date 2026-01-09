BMW India Posts Highest-Ever Sales In 2025, SUVs Lead The Charge

BMW India reported its highest-ever annual car sales in 2025, delivering 18,001 vehicles and clocking a 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. Of the total, BMW vehicles contributed 17,271 units, while MINI accounted for 730 units. The growth in sales was driven by SUVs sold in the country.

This marks the fourth consecutive year of double-digit growth for BMW in India. The company said its growth rates in each quarter of 2025 were consistently higher than the average for the luxury car segment. In the October-December quarter alone, BMW sold 6,023 units, its highest quarterly tally, which translates to over 17 per cent YoY growth.

The brand's SUV lineup remained the key driver of sales momentum, with models such as the BMW X1 and X5 leading demand. BMW's SUV portfolio recorded a 22 percent YoY increase, with 10,748 units sold, accounting for 60 percent of total car sales. The BMW X1 was the best-selling model for the brand in 2025.

Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said," Sales are growing across segments, whether it is internal combustion engines or electric vehicles, SAVs or sedan or long wheelbase models. Our lead in luxury electric segment is not only progressing sustainable mobility but also unlocking the potential for increasing the size of luxury car market in India."

BMW Group India maintained a strong product push during the year with the launch of 20 new models across its car and motorcycle portfolio. The launch of new products included the BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase, new BMW X3, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, MINI JCW Countryman All4, and MINI Convertible.

Electric vehicles were another highlight of BMW's performance. The company sold 3,753 BMW and MINI EVs in 2025, marking over 200 per cent growth YoY. EVs contributed 21 per cent of total BMW India sales, up from 8 per cent in 2024. The BMW iX1 emerged as the highest-selling EV not only for the brand but across the premium electric segment in India.

BMW Motorrad also recorded healthy growth, delivering 5,841 motorcycles last year. The BMW G 310 RR was the top-selling model, growing by more than 24 per cent, while demand for larger bikes such as the BMW S 1000 RR, 900 GS/GSA, and 1300 GS/GSA also strengthened.