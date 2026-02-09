Ferrari 849 Testarossa To Be Priced In India At Rs 10.37 Crore

The Ferrari 849 Testarossa made its global debut in 2025. Now, the house of Maranello plans to launch the model in India in March 2026 as the replacement for the SF90 Stradale. Before that, the Italian brand had revealed that the car would be priced at Rs 10.37 crore (ex-showroom) in India. This car carries the weight of the legacy associated with the Testarossa name, which dates back to the 1950s in the automaker's history.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa: Powertrain

The latest plug-in hybrid flagship integrates a twin-turbo V8 alongside three electric motors, delivering an impressive 1,035hp. While it shares similarities with the SF90, the 849 Testarossa has undergone significant updates inside and outside. The V8 engine is equipped with new cylinder heads, exhaust manifolds, and turbochargers. By itself, it generates 819 hp, with an additional 217hp contributed by the electric motors.

Two of the motors are mounted on the front axle, enabling torque vectoring up to 209 kmph, while a third motor, positioned between the engine and transmission, continues to supply power at higher speeds. The 7.45 kWh battery allows for up to 24.9 km of EV-only range, where power is directed solely to the front wheels and top speed is capped at 128.7kmph.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa: Speed

The performance of the new Testarossa surpasses even that of the SF90 XX Stradale. This coupe can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in merely 2.2 seconds and reach 200 kmph in 6.3 seconds, with a top speed exceeding 330 kmph. The Spider version is slightly slower due to its additional weight, but both models come standard with an eight-speed dual-clutch F1 gearbox.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa: Design

Inspired by 1970s sports prototypes and aerodynamics, the car boasts sharp, geometric designs and a contemporary cab-forward profile. The large side air intakes are built into the doors, the double-tail design pays homage to the 512 S, and the front features a horizontal bridge element that brings to mind 1980s Ferraris. Although it shares some design cues with the SF90 and Daytona SP3, the 849 stands out as a unique design rather than just an updated version.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa: Interior

Inside, Ferrari has modernized the cabin, blending nostalgic elements with contemporary technology. The gear selector looks like a miniature gated manual shifter, and the steering wheel replaces touch controls with physical buttons. A central sail separates the driver and passenger areas, each equipped with digital displays showing performance metrics and driving information. Buyers can choose between comfort-oriented or racing seats based on their preferences.