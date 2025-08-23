FASTag Annual Pass Not Valid On These Highways: Full Details

On August 15, the Government of India introduced the much-anticipated FASTag annual pass for road users to offer some relief to their toll usage. The pass is priced at Rs 3,000 and offers a total of 200 trips in a year, whichever is earlier. As per NHAI, one pass through a toll is considered a trip. However, the annual FASTag pass is not valid across all the highways and expressways of the country. Yes, you read it perfectly fine. The FASTag annual pass is only valid across highways and expressways that are maintained and operated by NHAI (National Highway Authority of India).

Highways, Expressways Where FASTag Annual Pass Is Valid

As mentioned above, the annual pass will be valid on NHAI-maintained major national highways and expressways. The list includes - National Highway 19 (Delhi-Kolkata), National Highway 3 (Agra-Mumbai), National Highway 48 (North-South Corridor), National Highway 27 (Porbandar-Silchar), National Highway 16 (Kolkata-Eastern Coast), National Highway 65 (Pune-Machilipatnam), National Highway 11 (Agra-Bikaner), and National Highway 44 (Srinagar-Kanyakumari). In fact, it will be valid on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Road, Mumbai-Nashik, Mumbai-Surat, Chennai-Salem, Mumbai-Ratnagiri, Delhi-Meerut, and Ahmedabad-Vadodara expressways as well.

Highways, Expressways Where FASTag Annual Pass Is Not Valid

The FASTag annual pass will not be accepted on any state-managed highways. In simple words, any highway or expressway section that is not managed by the Central Government agency - NHAI, users will have to pay toll via the FASTag balance itself and not through the annual pass. For example, the FASTag annual pass is not valid on the Yamuna Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway and the like.

FASTag Annual Pass Is Receiving Warm Response

NHAI recently announced that the newly introduced FASTag annual pass has found over 5 lakh buyers within just the first four days of sale. An official statement revealed that the facility has received an overwhelming response from the National Highway users across the country. Tamil Nadu led with the maximum number of annual pass purchases in the last four days, followed by Karnataka and Haryana, the statement said. Besides, maximum transactions through FASTag annual pass were recorded at toll plazas in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, it added.