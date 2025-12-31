Ducati Readying A Retro Scrambler-Inspired Motorcycle: Here's What We Know So Far

Italian motorcycle maker Ducati is developing a new retro machine built on the Scrambler platform. A recent filing with the California Air Resources Board points to the name- Ducati Formula '73. Over the years, Ducati has consistently charted its own path, choosing air-cooled V-twins while rivals pursued inline-fours, and sticking with Desmodromic valves instead of conventional springs. Racing, for Ducati, has never been just marketing; it has served as a testing ground that directly shaped the road bikes riders could own.

According to Ride Apart, the Formula '73 isn't centered on raw horsepower or chasing lap records; instead, it recalls a period when Ducati's racing triumphs shaped the brand's identity. Rather than advancing technology simply for novelty, this project appears to emphasize something deeper- heritage, character, and the emotional resonance of a legacy. It's about capturing the spirit of a story that continues to inspire riders more than fifty years later, blending nostalgia with Ducati's enduring passion for performance.

The engine powering Ducati's Scrambler range will continue to serve in the upcoming model, ensuring familiarity alongside fresh appeal. The name Formula '73 hints at a tribute to one of Ducati's iconic machines from the past. Most likely, it references the legendary 750 Supersport Desmo, first introduced in 1973, a motorcycle that cemented Ducati's reputation for performance and engineering excellence. Just two years later, the race-tuned version of this model carried Franco Uncini to victory in the 1975 Italian Championship. By reviving this heritage, Ducati appears to be blending modern reliability with a nod to its storied racing legacy.

A modern practicality is woven into the Formula '73 story. One version is listed as being manufactured in Thailand, similar to several Scrambler models. This reflects Ducati's effort to balance heritage with global production, ensuring wider accessibility while staying true to its identity. For riders across Asia, this approach makes owning such a distinctive motorcycle far more attainable. It's a strategy that keeps the brand's character intact while opening doors for enthusiasts eager to experience something special.