Ducati Panigale V4 Marquez 2025 World Champion Replica Revealed, Limited To Just 293 Units

Ducati, fresh off its MotoGP World Championship triumph, has unveiled a special replica of its 2025 winning machine-the Panigale V4 Marc Marquez 2025 World Champion Replica. Limited to just 293 units, this exclusive model pays tribute to the Spanish rider's long-awaited title victory. The motorcycle comes adorned with a MotoGP-inspired livery and is equipped with bespoke racing components, designed to deliver an authentic championship-level riding experience. With rarity and performance combined, Ducati's latest creation celebrates both Marquez's achievement and the brand's racing pedigree.

The Championship Replica stands out with a striking livery inspired by Marc Marquez's 2025 Ducati MotoGP racebike, giving it an unmistakable racing identity. Adding to its exclusivity, Marquez's signature is prominently displayed on the fuel tank. Each motorcycle also carries a numbered billet aluminium triple clamp, engraved with the model's name and production serial number, underscoring its limited-edition status and collectible appeal.

The Championship Replica gains several upgrades over the standard V4 S, many inspired by Ducati's Time Attack package. Highlights include new corner side pods, an Alcantara seat, a dry clutch, billet aluminium adjustable foot pegs, and an Akrapovic silencer with dedicated mapping. Carbonfibre components further elevate the bike, covering the wheels, rear mudguard, chain guard, heel guards, swingarm, and exhaust heatshield. Completing the package, the digital instrument panel features exclusive welcome graphics, including the model's unique unit number.

The Panigale V4 Marc Marquez Champion Replica is engineered on a lightweight aluminium alloy frame, ensuring agility and strength. Suspension duties are handled by Ohlins NPX 25/30 fully adjustable 43mm front forks and an electronically controlled rear monoshock, delivering precision handling. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa tyres for superior grip. Premium touches include carbon-fibre elements, billet aluminium components, a dry clutch, and adjustable foot pegs. Braking is managed by Brembo callipers with twin ventilated front discs and a single rear disc. A 17-litre tank, single-seat layout, and optional pillion seat complete the package.

Powering the Panigale V4 Marc Marquez Champion Replica is a 1103cc, liquid-cooled V4 engine producing 218.5 bhp and 122.1 Nm. It pairs with Ducati's 6-speed Quick Shift 2.0 gearbox and hydraulic slipper clutch, delivering seamless performance and precise control for riders.

