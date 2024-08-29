Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 38.4 Lakh

The Multistrada V4 RS is the most potent variant in the Multistrada line-up

The Ducati Multistrada V4 RS is now on sale in India and it is priced at Rs. 38.4 lakh (ex-showroom). It is not only the most expensive iteration of the Multistrada yet but is also the most potent and performance-oriented model across the Multistrada line-up. An interesting fact is that the Ducati Multistrada V4 RS derives its name from Audi's 'RS' performance car line-up, as Ducati is owned by Audi since 2012. The Multi V4 RS gets a bunch of added features over the standard Multistrada motorcycles.

Also Read: Ducati Diavel V4 Review

In terms of features and electronics, the Multistrada V4 RS gets various power and riding modes, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, vehicle hold and radar system. Other features include a 6.5-inch TFT display, full LED lighting, carbon fibre parts and a type-approved Akrapovic muffler.

The Multistrada V4 RS gets 48 mm Ohlins USD fork which is fully adjustable. At the rear is an Ohlins TTX36 monoshock, which is fully adjustable as well along with an Aluminium single-sided swingarm. The motorcycle gets twin 330 mm discs gripped by Brembo Stylema 4-piston calliper up front along with a 265 mm single disc, gripped by a Brembo 2-piston calliper at the rear.

The 1,103 cc V4 engine makes 180 hp at 12,250 rpm along with peak torque of 118 Nm at 9,500 rpm. The engine comes with a 6-speed gearbox that gets a bi-directional quick-shifter. With added power, the Multi V4 RS also loses 3 kg compared to the Multi V4 Pikes Peak, at 225 kg. The bike makes use of a new Titanium sub-frame along with Marchesini forged Aluminium wheels. The rear of the motorcycles sees a minor redesign too.

In India, the Multistrada V4 RS goes up against the likes of the BMW S 1000 XR.