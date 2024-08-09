Ducati Diavel V4 Review; Devil's Own Ride

The Ducati Diavel V4 is one of its kind, unlike any other motorcycle!

The Ducati Diavel V4 is the devil's own ride! If the devil exists, there is no other motorcycle that will be more fitting for him to ride. And that's what I have been riding for a few days now! The Diavel V4 in all its glory. The Diavel V4 is built around an Aluminium monocoque chassis, which makes the motorcycle 13 kg lighter than the 1260. The bike now gets a V4 Granturismo engine which makes a massive 166 bhp and a monstrous 126 Nm of peak torque. The engine is easily the best thing about the motorcycle.

Ducati Diavel V4: Performance

Now, the Diavel V4 is a paradox. It becomes more manageable out in the real world yet somehow manages to keep the essence of the older Diavels alive. It starts up with a growl and the moment you put it into the first gear, there's this very audible and a definite thunk which makes the whole motorcycle shake and shimmy. And as you start moving, especially in the urban or wet mode, you realise that the motorcycle is calmer, you don't have to hang on to the handlebar for dear life and the fuelling at low speeds is smoother than you would think.

The rear bank of cylinders deactivates when the motorcycle is idling and even when there's no heavy lifting to do. But at the same time, if you are riding the motorcycle in traffic, the engine heat will get to you, particularly in hot Indian summer. But the moment you choose sport mode and twist the throttle, the front wheel threatens to reach skywards and the motorcycle darts forward with the ferocity of a rocket. The acceleration is violent and the moment you find an open road, you will be hard-pressed to keep the speed within limits, because the Diavel V4 will keep pulling till you want it to, without letting up.

Ducati Diavel V4: Handling and Ride

With 13 kg reduction in weight over the 1260, the Diavel V4 is easier to throw around a corner. The rake and trail become sharper but the fat 240 section tyre, while it offers immense grip, it still takes significant efforts to make quick direction changes. But there is no doubt that the motorcycle becomes even more agile than before.

Now the Diavel V4 is definitely not meant for the Indian traffic and less than perfect Indian roads but the Ducati has managed to tune the suspension well enough to handle the regular undulations. The ground clearance will manage most speed breakers without a hassle but sharp-edged bumps need to be negotiated carefully.

Ducati Diavel V4: Design

Needless to say, the Diavel V4 looks like a million bucks, with its hulked-out stance and a muscular silhouette. We absolutely love the way the motorcycle looks and barring an odd one or two motorcycles, the Diavel V4 is easily in a league of its own. The single-sided swingarm along with the quad-exhaust tips are the standout features.

Ducati Diavel V4: Features and Price

In terms of features, the Diavel V4 gets a 5-inch TFT screen along with a bunch of riding modes, with further customisation of wheelie control, engine brake control, ABS and so on. All of this goodness comes in at a price of Rs. 25.91 lakh, which means you need to have deep pockets but buying the Diavel is an emotional decision, always has been, always will be.

Ducati Diavel V4: Verdict

The Diavel V4 is one of the best-looking motorcycles we have in India right now! The performance will blow you away with relative ease and it has a decent set of electronics to keep you upright and safe at all times, unless you really overcook it. Yes, it is expensive but that only adds to its exclusivity and for the money you pay, there will be other options too, but none of them like the Diavel V4!