Creatara Mobility Starts Production In Faridabad Facility - 30,000 Capacity

Creatara Mobility has inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in Faridabad, marking the start of series production for its electric two-wheeler lineup. The plant has an installed annual capacity of 30,000 units and will manufacture the company's IN40 and VM4 electric two-wheelers for both domestic and export markets. The move represents Creatara's transition from product development and certification to large-scale manufacturing as it looks to expand its presence in India's growing EV market.

Located in the Delhi-NCR region, the facility has been set up to support future production growth while maintaining standardised manufacturing processes. Creatara said it has built capabilities across key areas including powertrains, battery systems, electronics, connected technology, testing and industrialisation as it scales operations.

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The IN40 and VM4, first showcased in January 2025, are based on the company's proprietary platform and feature an AI-ready vehicle control unit along with portable, swappable battery packs. Creatara says the models are aimed at both Indian and overseas markets as part of its "Made in India, Made for the World" strategy.

The Creatara IN40 is positioned as an electric two-wheeler for fleet and commercial users, offering a claimed range of up to 150 km on a single charge. It is available with 2.3 kWh and 4.3 kWh swappable battery packs and supports both 48V and 72V electrical architectures, depending on the variant. The higher-spec version is claimed to reach a top speed of 110 kmph. The IN40 is also equipped with an AI-ready Vehicle Control Unit (VCU), which enables functions such as vehicle diagnostics, rider profiling and connected-vehicle features.

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The Creatara VM4 is aimed at personal mobility users and is offered with a claimed range of up to 150 km per charge and a top speed of 110 kmph. The electric scooter is expected to be available with 2.3 kWh and 4.3 kWh battery pack options, based on either 48V or 72V electrical architectures. It also features portable and swappable battery packs, allowing users to charge the batteries separately from the vehicle when required.