BYD Sealion 7 Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Check Price, Specs And More

BYD has marked a year since the launch of the BYD Sealion 7 in India by introducing a special First Anniversary Edition. Bookings for this edition are now underway, with customers required to pay a token amount of Rs. 70,000 to reserve the SUV. Here's what all the BYD Sealion 7 Anniversary Edition has to offer.

BYD Sealion 7 Anniversary Edition: Battery & Technology

On the technical front, the SUV retains its advanced underpinnings. It is built using the brand's Cell-to-Body (CTB) construction, paired with the Blade Battery setup that enhances overall strength and safety. A key update is the adoption of LFP technology for the low-voltage battery, now backed by an extended warranty of eight years or 1,50,000 km. Features such as Intelligence Torque Adaptation Control (iTAC) and Vehicle-to-Load (VTOL) functionality continue to be part of the package, enabling better traction management and the ability to power external devices.

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BYD Sealion 7 Anniversary Edition: Performance & Range

Performance figures remain unchanged. The top-spec Performance variant can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds, while the Premium version completes the same run in 6.7 seconds. Both variants are powered by an 82.56 kWh battery pack. The claimed driving range stands at 542 km for the Performance trim and 567 km for the Premium variant, as per NEDC standards.

BYD Sealion 7 Anniversary Edition: Design & Features

Visually, the Anniversary Edition introduces a new Tahiti Blue interior theme, adding a fresh touch to the cabin. The exterior styling continues with its sleek, ocean-inspired design language. Inside, the SUV offers a premium experience with a large 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen, quilted Nappa leather upholstery, ambient lighting with multiple colour options, and a panoramic glass roof. Additional highlights include a 12-speaker sound system, ventilated and heated seats, and wireless charging support.

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BYD Sealion 7 Anniversary Edition: Price

The electric SUV continues to be offered in two trims - Premium and Performance - priced at Rs. 49.40 lakh and Rs. 54.90 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. What makes this edition noteworthy is the added ownership benefits. The first 1,100 buyers will receive an 11 kW home charger along with installation at no additional cost. In addition, the package includes two years of complimentary service and maintenance, making the deal more appealing for early adopters.

With this special edition, BYD is further strengthening its EV lineup in India, which already includes models like the Atto 3, eMAX 7 and Seal.