BYD Sealion 7 Secures 5-Star Rating At Euro NCAP

In February this year, BYD launched the Sealion 7 in the country, and it has now gone through the Euro NCAP test. The electric SUV achieved a 5-star rating at the Euro NCAP crash test. The electric SUV scores big marks for its powertrain, but here's how it performed on the Euro NCAP's test bed.

BYD Sealion 7: Safety And Euro NCAP Ratings

The BYD Sealion 7 secured a 5-star rating at the Euro NCAP crash test. The Sealion 7 went through a bunch of crash tests and it was noted that it provides good safety to the driver and the passengers in the frontal offset crash test, However, it was found that it has weak protection for rear passengers in the full-wide rigid barrier test. It scored maximum points in the barrier and pole crash test and the Euro NCAP stated that it has good protection under the whiplash test.

The BYD Sealion 7 has ISOFIX mounts and a 'child presence detection' system. Also, it scored 93% in the child occupant protection crash test.

Though the Sealion 7 showcased impressive results in the passenger protection tests, there is still scope for improvement in the autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system as it scored 76% in the pedestrian and cyclist safety test.



Photo Credit: rushlane

BYD Sealion 7: Battery And Powertrain

The BYD Sealion 7 has two variants in the catalog- the Premium and the Performance variant. Both variants get their power from an 82.56 kWh battery pack. The Premium variant has an RWD system and gives a peak power and torque output of 313 HP and 380 Nm, respectively. Meanwhile, the Performance variant gets the AWD system with 530 HP and 690 Nm of power and torque output.

BYD Sealion 7: Price And Rivals

The BYD Sealion 7 is available in India at a starting price of Rs 48.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 54.9 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals other cars like- the Kia EV6 and the BMW iX1 LWB, in the Indian market.