BMW R 1300 R: Top 5 Highlights Of Streetfighter With Boxer Engine

BMW R 1300 R
BMW Motorrad recently introduced its latest machine based on the boxer engine that made its debut with the R 1300 GS. This is the R 1300 R, which comes with an aggressive design complementing its streetfighter persona. Based on the brand's claims, the bike has been designed without any compromises on riding dynamics. It is meant to offer good handling and fast road performance. The bike follows the debut of R 12 G/S, and here are the highlights of the new machine.
BMW R 1300 R: EngineThe aesthetics are enhanced by the capabilities of the 1300 cc liquid-cooled Boxer engine. This engine is designed to deliver 145 hp at 7,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 149 Nm. It is paired with a six-speed transmission, which is meant to improve chassis stability. The renowned brand is also providing the option of an Automated Shift Assistant for shifting without using the clutch.
BMW R 1300 R: Suspension and BrakingThe motorcycle features a 47 mm inverted fork at the front and an EVO Paralever at the rear, equipped with electronic damping preload adjustment. According to the manufacturer, this is the first mass-produced motorcycle to incorporate an inverted fork with an adjustable spring rate. The braking system comprises dual radially mounted four-piston calipers in the front and a single two-piston caliper at the rear.
BMW R 1300 R: FeaturesThe range of electronic features includes dynamic traction control, engine drag torque control, and lean-sensitive ABS Pro braking, among others. Riders can also choose from three riding modes: Rain, Road, and Eco. Additionally, there are optional enhancements available, such as a front collision warning system, active cruise control, and DTC shift for more precise traction control settings. All these functions can be operated via a 6.5-inch TFT display.
BMW R 1300 R: DesignFocusing on the design, the BMW R 1300 R showcases a style that is different from its predecessor. It features a sharply designed headlight that is complemented by equally angular radiator shrouds. Together, these elements give the bike a bold appearance. Furthermore, the low-set handlebars and forward-positioned footpegs contribute to a more aggressive riding stance.
BMW R 1300 R: ChassisBMW has created a completely new steel mainframe that provides enhanced torsional stiffness in comparison to the previous version. An aluminum subframe contributes to lowering the overall weight, which improves agility and handling. All of this brings the weight in at just 239 kg (unladen).
