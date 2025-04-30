New BMW R 1300 RT Breaks Cover

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the all-new R 1300 RT, a fully re-engineered touring motorcycle that promises to redefine long-distance travel on two wheels. With a focus on weight reduction, dynamic handling, and rider-centric technology, the R 1300 RT aims to offer long distance touring comfort for customers. The R 1300 RT made its global debut alongside the R 1300 RS, which means BMW is now focussing on long distance touring machines. We can expect the R 1300 RT to be launched in India in the coming months.

Design & Ergonomics

The R 1300 RT gets a lightweight and dynamic design, featuring optimised ergonomics that offer both spirited riding and confident touring. The new bodywork integrates a sleek wind and weather protection concept, with side trims designed to flow seamlessly into the overall silhouette. A high windshield, available as optional equipment, offers better protection from the wind and long-haul comfort. BMW is offering the R 1300 RT in four variants - the Basic, Triple Black, Impulse, and the Option 719 Camargue.

Powertrain & Performance

The R 1300 RT makes use of BMW's potent boxer twin, delivering 145 hp at 7,750 rpm and 149 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated to an optional Automated Shift Assistant (ASA), offering both manual and fully automated clutch-less shifting-an innovation aimed at reducing fatigue on long rides and in traffic. Standard electronics include three riding modes for different terrains, while the Riding Modes Pro package unlocks more advanced settings like 'Dynamic' and 'Dynamic Pro'. The standard engine drag torque control (MSR) enhances stability during downshifting or abrupt deceleration.

Chassis & Suspension

A completely new chassis underpins the R 1300 RT, featuring a steel sheet main frame with a lightweight aluminium tube lattice rear section. Evo Telelever and Paralever systems ensure precise steering and stable rear-wheel control. In terms of suspension, the R 1300 RT comes standard with Dynamic ESA, while the optional Dynamic Chassis Adaption (DCA) system dynamically adjusts damping, spring rate, and load compensation, offering two riding positions that maximise both comfort and handling.

Braking & Safety

BMW equips the R 1300 RT with a high-performance brake system paired with BMW Motorrad ABS Pro, ensuring confident braking even while leaned over. The motorcycle also gets new wheels which are 1.4 kg lighter and contribute to improved agility and handling response. The standard full LED headlamp can be upgraded to Headlight Pro with adaptive lighting, including adaptive light modes for increased visibility in all conditions.

Tech & Touring Features

Optional features like Riding Assistant introduce next-level rider aids including Active Cruise Control (ACC), Front Collision Warning (FCW), Rear End Collision Warning (RECW), and Lane Change Warning (SWW)-safety tech typically reserved for premium automobiles. Touring credentials are further bolstered with electrified luggage options that include cases and top-cases integrated with the motorcycle's systems, as well as audio pro, a premium sound system, and the comfort passenger package.