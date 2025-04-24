Harley-Davidson Street Glide Rivaling BMW R 1300 RT Teased- Check Unveil Date

BMW R 1300 RT teaser
BMW Motorrad has recently unveiled multiple products based on the 1300 cc engine that debuted with the R 1300 GS. Specifically, the Bavarian giant recently launched the R 1300 R, and is now planning to unveil the R 1300 RT. With this, it will be the fourth bike to use the powertrain and will succeed the R 1250 RT, which is on sale in India. Before the event, the manufacturer has teased the bike via its social media handle, confirming its debut on April 29.
Starting with the highlight of the show, the BMW R 1300 RT will use the 1300 cc, flat-twin boxer engine. This unit on the other bike is tuned to produce 145 hp of power and 149 Nm of torque at the peak of its performance. It is paired to a six-speed transmission with a quickshifter on the R 1300 R. Furthermore, it gets the option of an Automated Shift Assistant (ASA) for clutch-free shifting on the aforementioned bikes, which is likely to be used on the cruiser.
The BMW R 1300 RT was previously spied testing in Europe with notable design changes. This is in the form of a new fascia, which comes with multiple LED lights. At the time, it seemed the main headlight was placed in the middle, flanked by secondary lights. Furthermore, the brand had placed lights on the side as well. Talking about bodywork, it will likely be bigger compared to the outgoing generation.
In terms of features, the R 1300 RT is expected to feature a large TFT instrument cluster, which will be a bridge between the rider and the bike. Additionally, it will likely be equipped with front and rear radars, an electronically adjustable windscreen, dual speakers, and phone connectivity features. There will also be a host of rider assistance features.
All of the aforementioned details make the bike an ideal competitor for the Harley-Davidson Street Glide. It has a 1923 cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine at heart which puts out 107 hp of power.
