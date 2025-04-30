New BMW R 1300 RS Revealed

BMW Motorrad has taken the wraps off its latest sport-touring motorcycle, the BMW R 1300 RS, which the company is calling a blend of performance, comfort, and technology. The motorcycle is all-new and BMW says that it is the sportiest iteration of the 'RS' badge till date. At first glance, the R 1300 RS gets a dynamic and athletic design which makes its sport touring cred obvious. BMW says that the ergonomics on the R 1300 RS are sporty yet offer comfort when ridden over long distances. We can expect the motorcycle to be launched in India in the coming months.

Technical Specifications

At the heart of the R 1300 RS lies a 2-cylinder boxer engine producing a robust 145 hp at 7,750 rpm and 149 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Paired with a newly engineered chassis featuring a steel main frame and aluminium rear subframe, the motorcycle offers agility and stability. The new upside-down telescopic fork and an upgraded EVO Paralever rear suspension enhance handling precision. BMW's new Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA) - available as optional equipment - brings dynamic damping and spring rate adjustment along with load compensation, a first for series production motorcycles.

Better Touring Comfort

The R 1300 RS is as much about comfort as it is about performance. Riders can choose from a range of seat heights, and a newly developed luggage system with electrified side cases, a top case, and a clever tank bag makes long-haul journeys a breeze.

Standard features include three riding modes, while the optional Riding Modes Pro adds "Dynamic" and "Dynamic Pro" for even more versatility. Engine drag torque control (MSR) is standard, ensuring stability during sudden deceleration. One of the standout features is the optional Automated Shift Assistant (ASA), offering fully automated clutch operation and seamless manual or automatic gear shifting - a boon for effortless riding.

Safety and Connectivity

BMW Motorrad raises the safety bar with ABS Pro, a high-performance braking system, and state-of-the-art LED lighting, including an optional adaptive turning light. The Riding Assistant package - also optional - includes Active Cruise Control, Front and Rear Collision Warning, and Lane Change Warning, enhancing both convenience and safety. Navigation is now smarter than ever, with electric locking for the navigation mount - another first for the RS lineup.

Variants and Customisation

The R 1300 RS is offered in four variants: Basic, Triple Black, Performance, and the top-of-the-line Option 719 Cuyamaca, each with its own styling cues and equipment highlights. An extensive list of optional equipment and Original BMW Motorrad Accessories ensures each R 1300 RS can be tailored to the rider's needs.