BMW Hid Its New Logo In Plain Sight And It Almost Slipped Past Everyone

BMW unveiled the electric iX3 at the Munich Motor Show, with it, the brand introduced its latest Neue Klasse design language. While everyone was distracted because of a different design for the grille and the headlights, the brand updated the logo present on the nose of the vehicle. Instead of bringing something completely new, the Bavarian brand has made subtle changes to the logo, and the iX3 is the first model to feature it.

To notice the difference between the previous and the new logo, the viewer would have to take a really close look. At first glance, it appears to be the same roundel with blue and white colours wrapped in a black look with the brand's initials. A deeper inspection reveals that the use of chrome has been reduced. Specifically, the inner chrome ring has been eliminated, which separates the blue and white from the black.

The horizontal and vertical chrome bars that separated the blue and white sections are no longer present. It also seems like the remaining chrome on the new logo now features a smoked look, enhancing the modern aesthetic. For the iX3, BMW has eliminated the blue outer rim found on other electric models like the iX1. It also seems that the individual 'BMW' letters have become narrower, and the black part has a satin or matte finish instead of gloss.

Based on Carscoops' report, the Bavarian brand has confirmed that the new logo will be used on the iX3 and will gradually mark its presence on the refreshed iterations of the vehicles as they are introduced to the market. The report quotes a spokesperson of the brand saying, "The badge will debut on the iX3 and will gradually roll out to new or refreshed vehicles as they are introduced."