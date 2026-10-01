BMW F 450 R Revealed: 48 HP Twin-Cylinder, Streetfighter Styling, Four Variants

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the all-new BMW F 450 R, a road-focused naked motorcycle positioned in the A2 licence category overseas. Developed as a standalone model within BMW's new F 450 family, the motorcycle aims to blend everyday usability with sporty riding dynamics while carrying the design influence of the larger BMW S 1000 R. BMW says the focus was on creating a motorcycle that is accessible to a wide range of riders while still offering the performance and engagement expected from the brand.

BMW F 450 R - Specs

Powering the BMW F 450 R is a newly developed 420cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. The motor produces 48 Hp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. BMW says nearly 80 per cent of peak torque is available from 3,000 rpm, helping deliver strong low-end and mid-range performance.

The engine uses a 135-degree crankpin offset, which is designed to give it a distinctive character and exhaust note. Despite its performance-focused nature, BMW claims fuel efficiency of 3.8 litres per 100 km, allowing a theoretical range of over 350 km from the 14-litre fuel tank. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed gearbox, while higher variants gain Shift Assistant Pro, allowing clutchless upshifts and downshifts.

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BMW F 450 R: Chassis Developed For Agile Handling

The F 450 R is built around a tubular steel space frame, with the engine acting as a stressed member. BMW has designed the chassis specifically for road use and says it has been tuned to offer quick changes in direction and accessible handling.

Suspension duties are handled by a 43 mm KYB upside-down fork at the front and a KYB rear monoshock connected to an aluminium swingarm. Sport variants additionally offer adjustable suspension settings.

BMW claims the motorcycle tips the scales at 175 kg ready to ride, giving it one of the better power-to-weight ratios in the segment.

BMW F 450 R: Packed With Rider Aids

A significant highlight of the F 450 R is the amount of technology offered as standard.

The motorcycle comes equipped with ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), and Engine Drag Torque Control (MSR). Riders can choose between Rain, Road, and Dynamic riding modes, while top variants additionally get a configurable Dynamic Pro mode.

BMW is also introducing an optional Easy Ride Clutch, which can automatically operate clutch functions during take-off, stopping, and gear changes when used alongside Shift Assistant Pro.

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BMW F 450 R: Connectivity & Features

The F 450 R gets full LED lighting, including a distinctive LED headlamp design. A 6.5-inch TFT display sits at the centre of the cockpit and supports smartphone connectivity, navigation, music control, and call functions.

The display also offers sport-focused screens on M Sport versions, including lean-angle data, braking information, and a lap timer.

Additional features include heated grips, a USB-C charging port, reversible shift pattern functionality, and multiple seat-height options.

BMW F 450 R: Four Variants On Offer

BMW will offer the F 450 R in four variants:

F 450 R Base

F 450 R Exclusive

F 450 R M Sport

F 450 R M Sport with Innovation Package

The higher variants add equipment such as Shift Assistant Pro, Sport Suspension, Riding Modes Pro, and the Easy Ride Clutch system.