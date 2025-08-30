Ather Halo Helmet Updated, Price Starts At Rs 2,999

Ather Energy has launched the updated Halo helmet on Ather Community Day 2025. The Halo helmet is now available in two variants and the company has two variants. The Halo Bit is priced at Rs 2,999 and the regular model is Rs 4,999.

The Halo was introduced last year, and the key change is in the way it is charged now. Ather Energy has moved away from wireless charging and now the Halo can be charged via a C-type charging cable. The priced has been significantly revised as well. Earlier, the Halo helmet was priced at Rs 9,999.

The full-faced Halo helmet is now available in three colour options and in as many sizes. Halo is an ISI-certified helmet. It is a connected helmet and comes with an in-built Bluetooth pairing and mic unit. It automatically connects to the paired Ather scooter, thanks to wear detection technology.

The rider can enjoy music on the go while using the Halo helmet. Calling facility is also enabled, which allows the rider to chit-chat hands-free. Ather Energy has updated its operating system to Ather Stack 7, which has unlocked a host of features. The rider will be alerted for navigation, pothole-free routes, tow-away zones, theft alerts and live cricket scores. All these features will be directly shared with the rider if he/she wear the Halo helmet on the move.

The Bengaluru-based EV maker made a splash at its Community Day 2025. Ather Energy unveiled the EL platform, which will spawn its future products. The EL01 Concept was showcased on the same platform, which rides on 14-inch wheels, gets a new brake system, LED headlights, massive boot space and an integrated charging cable. The production-ready scooter based on EL01 will debut in 2026.

Ather Redux Concept was also unveiled, which looks straight out of a Sci-Fi trailer. Slick tyres, haptic handlebars, full adjustable suspensions, split instrument console and edgy design, the Redux EV concept is a maxi-scooter which shows possibilities Ather Energy is exploring.