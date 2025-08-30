Ather Project Redux Electric Scooter Concept Unveiled; Gets Tech-Focused Design

Ather Energy has unveiled a brand new concept model called the Redux. The new maxi scooter comes with an aggressive and sporty design. With the new model, the brand aims to focus on the tech quotient, offering tons of futuristic features. While most of the details of the new model have been withheld by the brand, it has revealed some of the details. Let's take a look at what we know about the new model.

The front end of the scooter has a sharp, pointed design and is framed by a fairing that matches the body color. The taillight is set at a steep angle, giving it a distinctive look. A standout feature is the redesigned seat, with the rear section sitting much higher. Previously, the design was reminiscent of a sports bike, but now the details are much clearer and it represents a maxi-scooter.

Another notable, design element is the seat, which is a 3D printed element and seems to be split into two separate pieces, each placed parallel with a gap between them. This setup flows into a sharply styled tail section, similar to what you'd find on a performance bike. The seat also features 'ATHER' engraved in a densely packed style.

The new concept model comes packed with features, focusing more on the tech side. The electric scooter gets a feature called "MorphUI" which enables UI changes in the model. It will also have a vertical screen instead of the horizontal ones that we have seen on the current models of the brand.

The list of features also covers the mechanical elements of the model, it comes with haptics for the throttle. Furthermore, it has an adjsustable stance because of the supension which adjusts itself depending on the rider's position. There is also a "Take-off mode" which enables the EV to lower center of gravity and changes the steering for a more sporty ride.