Adani Logistics Deploys Electric Trucks In Gujarat, Partners With CMA CGM

Adani Logistics Limited (ALL), part of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), has partnered with global shipping and logistics group CMA CGM to deploy electric trucks for container deliveries from its Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Tumb, near Vapi, in Gujarat. The initiative is described as India's largest electric truck fleet dedicated to container movement.

The deployment brings electric mobility into the inland leg of container transportation, connecting the depot with customers' factories and warehouses. Under the store-door delivery model, containers are moved by road directly from the depot to customers' premises, linking container-handling facilities with designated delivery points across the supply chain.

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Tumb is located roughly 160 km from Hazira port and about 230 km from Nhava Sheva. The depot serves industrial areas managed by the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

First Consignment And Operations

CMA CGM is the first shipping line to use the newly deployed electric fleet. Its containers formed the first consignment transported during the flag-off ceremony, marking the start of regular electric truck operations at the ICD.

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The partnership combines ALL's inland transportation operations with CMA CGM's shipping network, integrating electric vehicles into container delivery operations. The move is aimed at reducing the environmental footprint of road freight, as electric trucks produce no tailpipe emissions during operation. Overall carbon savings will depend on the electricity source used for charging.

The electric-truck deployment also aligns with a broader government push to promote cleaner freight transport. In July 2025, the Ministry of Heavy Industries introduced incentives for electric trucks under the PM E-DRIVE scheme. The system also covers eligible medium and heavy trucks. Furthermore, tractors are also covered. It is worth mentioning that the incentives vary with gross vehicle weight depending on scheme conditions.

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Logistics Context

ICD Tumb is part of Adani Logistics' wider network of multi-modal logistics parks and inland container depots across India. The facility handles containerised cargo and connects with key demand centres such as Vapi, Silvassa, Daman, Umbergaon and Sarigam.