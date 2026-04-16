2026 Yamaha Fascino Launched At Rs 76,500; Flaunts New Style

India Yamaha Motor has launched the updated version of the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 76,500 (ex-showroom). The scooter comes in three variants, namely Fascino S, Fascino Disc, and Fascino Drum. The most expensive of these is the Fascino S, which comes at Rs 95,200 (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the mid-level Fascino Disc comes at Rs 88,000 (ex-showroom) in the latest avatar.

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The major highlight of the latest iteration of the scooter is in its design. The scooter gets aesthetic changes with a new appearance for the tail section, along with a new design for the taillights and turn indicators. The revisions are complemented by new decals. With these changes, the automaker aims to offer a refreshed appeal to attract more consumers.

Meanwhile, the 2026 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid continues to be powered by a 125 cc air-cooled, fuel-injected, four-stroke engine. This unit is supported by a hybrid system with a Smart Motor Generator with a start/stop system.

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The rest of the details are also the same, with a telescopic suspension and unit swing at the rear end. It continues to ride on a 12-inch front and a rear 10-inch wheel. The variants with disc brakes get a 190 mm unit at the front and a 130 mm drum at the rear. a side stand engine cut-off, 21 liters of underseat storage, and compatibility with E20 fuel.

Measuring 1780 mm in overall length, it's shorter than its predecessor. Additionally, the premium Fascino S variant comes with a Colour TFT Instrument Cluster that allows for connectivity features, such as Turn-by-Turn navigation and the Answer Back function.