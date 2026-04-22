2026 Toyota Yaris Cross Compact SUV Breaks Cover: Top 5 Highlights

Toyota has taken the wraps off the Yaris Cross compact SUV in the international market. The Toyota Yaris Cross has remained one of the highest sellers for the Japanese brand in the European market. Thanks to its cheeky styling, compact dimensions, modern powertrain, and a neatly-packaged interior. It was long due for an update, and it has finally taken shape. So, here are the top 5 highlights of the updated 2026 Toyota Yaris Cross facelift.

Toyota Yaris Cross Sales: Brand's Best-Seller In Europe

First launched in the year 2021 in the European continent, the SUV has bagged a sales milestone of 2 lakh units last year. With the new update, Toyota is aiming higher numbers for the compact SUV.

2026 Toyota Yaris Cross Facelift

2026 Toyota Yaris Cross: Updated Design, New Colours

The new updated design isn't a complete overhaul, but some subtle changes have been made to the exterior. There is a new front grille with honeycomb pattern, finished in the body colour. The headlamp assembly is slightly tweaked to look more angular and sharper than before. Also, the higher grades will now ride on a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels.

Besides, Toyota is now offering two new colour options - Precious Bronze and Celestite Grey. The former will be on offer as a dual-tone paint scheme, while the latter replaces the Shimmering Silver offered earlier.

2026 Toyota Yaris Cross: More Tech On The Inside

The cabin now features platinum colour for the door trim, further accentuating the premium quotient. In addition, the seats on the Mid+ grade have taken a sportier shape this time with improved lateral support. The variant now gets a wireless charger, while the 'High' trim comes with a powered tail gate and auto-folding ORVMs.

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2026 Toyota Yaris Cross: GR Sport For The Fun

The Yaris Cross GR Sport features distinctive exterior design bits, interior updates, and more importantly - a retuned suspension. There is a unique front bumper design, incorporating side pods at each lower end, emphasising its wide, athletic stance.

In the cabin, GR Sport exclusive suede-type sports seats with grey upholstery and red stitching are added, along with the GR logo on the front headrests and steering wheel. As for the drivetrain, it will be sold exclusively in the FWD specs with the Hybrid 130 powertrain.

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2026 Toyota Yaris Cross: AWD For Adventure Seekers

The Yaris Cross in the updated form comes with the Hybrid 130 powertrain and is available with a choice of both FWD and AWD. The Hybrid 130 system delivers a rated output of 130 HP and 185 Nm. It manages to push the Yaris Cross from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 10.7 seconds.