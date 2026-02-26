2026 Toyota Fortuner Could Be More Of A Facelift Than A Generation Change

The Toyota Fortuner is preparing to get a makeover, and the test mules of the updated avatar of the SUV have finally started to show on the roads. Yes, they were snapped recently. Although the vehicle was heavily camouflaged, it still managed to give some clear hints about the updated exterior design. We recently came across a set of renderings of the 2026 Toyota Fortuner, which reveal the updated Fortuner will be more of a mid-cycle update than a complete generation change.

Photo Credit: Top Gear PH - Andrew Guerrero

These renderings are based on the recent spy shots. It can be seen in the rendering images, the bodyshell of the new Fortuner will remain largely unchanged. There will be certain tweaks on the sheetmetal, but there won't be a lot of changes to window lines or the overall silhouette.

The SUV will, however, come with an all-new front-end; courtesy, a new bumper, revised grille, and redesigned headlamps. Yes, the inspiration will come from the Hilux, but with a few changes. Around the sides, the wheel arches will be hexagonal this time, along with chunky black cladding. The design for the alloy wheels will also be new.

The tail section of the updated Fortuner could feature a connected tail lamp setup - a buzzing trend it has kept away, for quite some time now. Moreover, the rear bumper will feature a bolder scuff plate, in cohesion with the front bumper. While a lot of renderings reveal the upcoming Toyota Fortuner with the 2026 Hilux's bumper, the carmaker will ensure distinctions between the two.

On the inside, the Fortuner has been devoid of basic features. With the much-awaited update, it will be in line with the new-age cars. Expect a larger touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay. It could also feature a multi-zone climate control, a more premium sound system, and an electric sunroof.

Photo Credit: Top Gear PH - Andrew Guerrero

In terms of powertrain, expect the updated Toyota Fortuner to retain the legendary 2.8L oil burner with the 48V mild-hybrid in the Indian market. While the Hilux does come with an electric powertrain, we doubt if the Fortuner will get it. As for the unveil, expect it to happen sometime late this year.