2026 Renault Duster Vs Old Duster: Key Differences Explained

The Renault Duster has made its return to the Indian market. While prices are yet to be announced, the SUV has been fully revealed and is set to launch in mid-March. First introduced in India back in 2012, the Duster was discontinued due to falling sales and the shift to BS6 emission norms. Now, it's back with refreshed styling, updated powertrains, and modern features, aiming to reclaim its place in the competitive SUV segment. Here are the top five changes in the new Renault Duster, compared to the older Duster.

Also Read: Renault Duster Rival Nissan Tekton To Launch In India Soon: What To Expect

Front

The older Renault Duster carried a simple, old-school charm. Its compact grille with a touch of chrome, round headlights, and curved bumper with round fog lamps gave it a modest, understated look. A silver skid plate added a hint of ruggedness, but overall, the front fascia wasn't particularly aggressive.

In contrast, the 2026 Duster presents a bold and assertive face. The wide grille now proudly displays the 'RENAULT' lettering at the centre, while sharp headlights with Y-shaped LED DRLs lend a futuristic edge. The front bumper has been heavily sculpted for a muscular stance, complemented by a silver skid plate that enhances the SUV's modern, confident appeal.

Rear

The rear of the older Renault Duster had a plain, straightforward design with small oval tail lamps, a flat tailgate, and minimal detailing. Its large glass panel visually split the rear into two halves, reflecting the SUV's practical, no-nonsense character.

In contrast, the 2026 Duster's rear is far more striking. It now features inverted Y-shaped LED taillights that give it a modern identity, complementing the Y-pattern headlights up front. Bold "Duster" lettering stretches across the width of the tailgate, while a chunky bumper adds muscle and completes the SUV's refreshed, contemporary look.

Side Profile

The side profile of the new Duster continues to carry the classic silhouette that fans are familiar with, but it now appears sharper and more upright. Enhancements include thick body cladding, squared wheel arches, and rear door handles repositioned to the C-pillar. Both the older and newer versions feature roof rails, though the latest models are fully functional, adding practicality to its rugged design.

Wheel sizes have also seen an upgrade. While the older Duster came with 16-inch alloys, the new version offers larger 17-inch and 18-inch options. The design of the wheels has been modernised to match the SUV's refreshed styling, though it doesn't stray too far from the familiar look, ensuring continuity while adding a contemporary edge.

Also Read: India-EU Trade Deal: Luxury European Cars That Could Get Cheaper

Interior

The 2026 Renault Duster's cabin marks a clear shift from its predecessor, moving away from the basic and utilitarian setup of the older model. The earlier version came with a small infotainment screen, analogue dials, round air vents, and heavy use of hard plastics. Storage was limited, the steering wheel design was plain, and the dashboard relied on a dual-tone finish to add a touch of sophistication, though overall it felt simple and functional.

In contrast, the latest Duster adopts a far more premium and modern approach. The dashboard now features a centrally mounted floating touchscreen paired with a fully digital instrument cluster, giving the cabin a contemporary edge. A new flat-bottom steering wheel, silver accents, and redesigned air vents further enhance the ambience, making the interior feel more upmarket and aligned with current SUV trends.

Engine And Powertrain

The older Renault Duster offered multiple engine choices, including both petrol and diesel. The first model came with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 105 bhp, alongside a 1.5-litre diesel available in two states of tune-84 bhp and 109 bhp. The more powerful diesel variant even featured an optional all-wheel drive system, adding versatility to the lineup.

With the facelifted BS6 version, Renault discontinued the diesel option and introduced a new 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine. This unit delivered a stronger 154 bhp, marking a significant performance upgrade while aligning the SUV with stricter emission norms.

Meanwhile, the new Duster Duster gets multiple powertrain choices. Leading the lineup is a 1.8-litre, four-cylinder direct-injection petrol engine (E-Tech 160) paired with two electric motors, delivering 160 bhp and 172 Nm. A 1.3-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol (Turbo TCe 160) follows, producing 160 bhp and 280 Nm, offered with both six-speed manual and DCT gearboxes. Additionally, a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol (TCe 100) generates 100bhp and 160Nm, available solely with a six-speed manual. Another 1.3-litre turbo-petrol variant produces 163 hp and 280 Nm.